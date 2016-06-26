SYDNEY, June 27 The British pound fell anew in early Asian trading on Monday, with investors still at a loss as to what happens next now that the country has voted to leave the European Union.

Sterling was quoted at $1.3440 on Monday after shedding more than 8 percent on Friday to stand at $1.3662 late in New York. The pound also slipped on the safe-haven yen to 137.16 yen from around 139.64.

Safety was very much in vogue, with investors bidding up U.S. Treasury futures and selling EMINI futures on the S&P 500 in early trade. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)