France's Macron to meet unions on Tuesday on labour reform
PARIS, May 21 French President Emmanuel Macron will meet unions on Tuesday to discuss labour reform, his office said on Sunday.
SYDNEY, June 27 The British pound fell anew in early Asian trading on Monday, with investors still at a loss as to what happens next now that the country has voted to leave the European Union.
Sterling was quoted at $1.3440 on Monday after shedding more than 8 percent on Friday to stand at $1.3662 late in New York. The pound also slipped on the safe-haven yen to 137.16 yen from around 139.64.
Safety was very much in vogue, with investors bidding up U.S. Treasury futures and selling EMINI futures on the S&P 500 in early trade. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
PARIS, May 21 French President Emmanuel Macron will meet unions on Tuesday to discuss labour reform, his office said on Sunday.
May 21 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, could see double digit gains over the next year and a half even if the legendary chairman and chief executive decides to retire, a report in Barron's financial newspaper said.