By Nick Olivari and Julie Haviv
| NEW YORK, June 29
NEW YORK, June 29 Romney or Obama? Republican or
Democrat? The U.S. presidential election may inflame voter
passions, but based on past experience, whoever wins the world's
most powerful elected office isn't likely to move the dollar.
The U.S. dollar's performance over the past 40 years shows
little relation to the party holding the presidency and more to
do with the global and domestic economies.
Its post-election performance will hinge on factors ranging
from the euro zone debt crisis to corporate profits and Federal
Reserve policy. Congressional elections will play a major role,
with a raft of U.S. budget issues converging at year-end.
Also, while the dollar has strengthened during Europe's
crisis, a full recovery from the greenback's decade-long
downtrend is not a foregone conclusion, with recent data showing
strong economic headwinds for the United States.
"The dollar is benefiting from the mess in the euro zone,
but things are not much better here," said Axel Merk, portfolio
manager of the $650 million Merk Hard Currency Fund in Palo
Alto, California. "I don't have too much confidence in either
candidate."
Under President Barack Obama, a Democrat, the dollar's value
against a basket of six currencies has fallen 5.4
percent since he took office in January, 2009.
So how did the dollar do under past presidents?
Republican Richard Nixon ended the gold standard and fixed
exchange rates existing since World War Two. From that point in
1971 to his 1974 resignation, the dollar fell 13.78 percent.
The economy, however, grew 3.4 percent, 5.3 percent and 5.8
percent in 1971, 1972 and 1973, respectively, before shrinking
by 0.6 percent in 1974.
The dollar bounced back modestly under Republican Gerald
Ford and then tumbled 13 percent during the four-year term of
Democrat Jimmy Carter in the late 1970s.
Modest gains under Ronald Reagan were mostly erased during
fellow Republican George H. Bush's administration.
Democrat President Bill Clinton's eight-year term coincided
with a 20 percent gain in the dollar, which was then obliterated
by the 23 percent fall during Republican President George W.
Bush's eight years in office. That was the worst drop during any
presidency since the move to flexible exchange rates in 1971.
The dollar's drop for the majority of President George W.
Bush's time in the White House came against a backdrop of
modest-to-strong economic growth. Gross domestic product was as
low as 1 percent in 2007, but as high as 4.1 percent and 3.5
percent in 2000 and 2004, respectively.
During Bush's last year in the oval office, 2008, the
economy shrank by 0.3 percent as the worst recession since the
Great Depression took hold in the latter part of the year.
Swings in the dollar's performance can be even more dramatic
when considering an eight-year presidency from the first term to
the next.
The dollar index gained nearly 67 percent in the first four
years of Reagan's term but fell 37 percent in the second,
leaving it with a 5.3 percent gain overall.
In the Clinton years, the dollar dipped marginally in his
first term before surging more than 20 percent in the second.
Most of the drop under George W. Bush occurred in the first
term, followed by a slight gain in the second.
That pattern leaves Obama looking largely average and the
potential for the winner of November's election to look much
better to dollar investors, or equally, much worse.
"It is still early to conclude definitively regarding the
U.S. election and the dollar because the make-up of both houses
and their relationship with the White House is just as important
as the outright winner of the presidential race," said Ken
Dickson, investment director of currencies at Standard Life
Investments, which manages assets $256.6 billion.
"The best result would be a real consensus to plan to tackle
the deficit within a time scale that avoids the risk of harming
the still-fragile growth recovery," said Dickson.
Chris Fernandes, vice president, senior foreign exchange
adviser for the capital markets division at Bank of the West in
San Ramon, California, said currency moves stemming from the
presidential campaign would likely come from a congressional
stalemate, "as both sides dig in their heels prior to November."
Fernandes, who helps oversee the capital markets
division's almost $10 billion in assets under management,
including currencies, added: "However, given the entrenched
Washington deadlock that we have witnessed over the past few
years, even that scenario has long been priced into foreign
exchange markets."