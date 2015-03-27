LONDON, March 27 Losses from the Swiss franc's surge in January have triggered a shake-up in the "prime broking" services that currency trading banks offer clients, raising costs and leaving some smaller players struggling to find feasible relationships.

The market's biggest player, Citigroup, has rationalised its client base, jettisoning a number of smaller customers, and rival top level banks have proved reticent in providing them with an alternative home, several market sources said.

Smaller players are seen as more exposed to large swings in markets, prompting higher demands on how much capital they hold and the price they pay for their speculative exposure at banks.

"There has been a reality check," an industry source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "A lot of the smaller players are now finding it difficult to find prime brokers."

Citi declined to give detailed numbers on the scale of its prime broking business but its client base is understood to run into the hundreds. Other major players include Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"Most of the big players have cut clients," said the head of sales at one large investment house who uses Citi as his main prime broker but has relationships with several others.

"Unless someone like JP Morgan, for example, steps up and starts taking more of these clients on, the market is just going to get smaller."

A broader rationalisation of prime broking relationships, where banks provide huge leveraged credit and a conduit for clients to trade on interbank markets, is already a year old, driven by the Basel III regulatory regime brought in since 2008.

But sources at a range of firms including currency market IT providers, hedge funds and banks say heavy losses that followed the shock uncapping of the Swiss franc in mid-January have helped drive a sea change in the fees major banks charge.

They say fees have risen from as little as $1 per million dollars traded to as much as $9.

"A lot of people have been reaching out in search of new relationships but the options are limited," said a senior executive with one technology provider to banks and funds.

"Their margins are so small that even if the banks are not formally terminating the relationships, the rise in brokerage costs is enough to make it unworkable."

He said several players he had talked to had been turned down by the prime-broking arms of JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank.

All of the banks declined to comment.

Deutsche has said previously that it had always targeted highly capitalised entities, while JP Morgan has been open about the rise in prime broking costs under Basel III.

NO NAMES

Hedge fund industry figures, while wary of naming firms involved, told Reuters the move had been driven both by actual losses on the franc trade, and by changes in banks' risk management in response. The abandonment of the franc's cap to the euro triggered the biggest moves in major currencies of the era of floating exchange rates.

"Some of the smaller funds and less diversified funds have fallen by the wayside," said Buford Scott, co-founder and managing partner at Stelrox Capital Management, a systematic hedge fund with just $12 million in assets under management.

"In the case of the Swiss franc, a lot of people were leaning on the peg and thinking it was a free option, and all of a sudden it wasn't, and the rest is history."

He and other hedge fund managers said the firms under pressure were likely to be those focused on bits of the market which happened to have heavy exposure to the franc on the day.

Stelrox trades mainly on currencies alone, meaning its portfolio and risk exposure is spread across more than 60 currencies, rather than a handful of the major pairs.

"There's more vulnerability with a more focused fund, say a global macro fund which only has a few currency positions and they're focused on one particular area," Scott said. "If that goes well, great. If it doesn't, they may have a problem, depending how big they've loaded up on it."

Kevin LoPrimo runs hedge fund services at Global Prime Partners, which aggregates smaller HFT operations that banks now refuse to deal with directly as prime brokers. He said he had turned down 3 or 4 houses looking for business since Jan. 15.

"I've recently had more FX-only funds come to us, but we don't provide services for them; it's very risky and there's very low reward in it. There's more funds out there looking for homes in that space," he said. (Editing by Catherine Evans)