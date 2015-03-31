By Anirban Nag and Christian Inton
| LONDON, March 31
The dollar is on track for its
best quarterly performance since 2008 while the euro is set for
its worst ever three months, reflecting a divergence in monetary
policies between the United States and the euro zone.
here
The European Central Bank unleashed a 1 trillion euro bond
buying programme in March to boost inflation in the euro zone
while the Federal Reserve is expected to start tightening policy
later this year. Those interest rate differentials work in
favour of U.S. Treasuries and have boosted
the greenback.
The dollar index is up 9 percent in the first three months
of 2015, its best quarterly performance since July to September
2008, while the euro is down 11 percent during the same period
-- the worst quarterly show in its history.
"First-quarter expectations were focused on cyclical
divergence between the U.S. and rest of the world, and
especially Europe," said Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX
strategy at Citi. He added that investors were growing impatient
with the divergence theme, but had not yet found a replacement
for the second quarter.
Nevertheless, the ECB's quantitative easing programme
triggered talk of a "currency war" in Europe.
Central banks from Switzerland to Sweden moved to prevent
their currencies from rising sharply against the euro, with the
Swiss National Bank shocking markets in Jannuary by abandoning
its three-year-old cap on the franc against the euro.
The franc soared 40 percent, the biggest one-day move in a
major currency in the era of floating exchange rates, on the day
the SNB dropped the cap, before weakening in subsequent weeks.
It remains on track for its best quarterly performance in three
decades, according to Reuters charts.
Denmark's central bank also intervened in the currency
market to drive down the Danish crown, which hit its highest
since 2004. Denmark imposed negative interest rates
of -0.75 percent, on a par with the Swiss, and spent billions of
dollars to weaken the crown.
Those actions saw the crown post its worst quarterly
performance in more than 15 years.
Sweden's central bank also adopted quantitative easing --
albeit on a smaller scale than the ECB. Despite that, the
Swedish crown was on track for its best quarterly performance in
two years..
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, graphic by Christian Inton; Editing
by Catherine Evans)