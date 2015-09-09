* Drawn up by Bank for International Settlements committee
* Follows three years of scandals in foreign exchange market
* Up to governments how the code will be enforced
(Adds more quotes, background)
By Patrick Graham and Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 9 The first comprehensive global
code of conduct to regulate the scandal-hit foreign exchange
market will come into force in May 2017, central bank officials
said on Wednesday.
Three years of revelations over the conduct of major banks
in the world's single biggest financial market have seen dozens
of traders suspended or fired and lenders fined billions of
dollars for manipulating currency market benchmarks.
Work on the new code by a committee from the Bank for
International Settlements (BIS), a forum for central banks based
in Switzerland, is the latest effort to head off further abuses
and restore faith that the $5 trillion a day market is run
fairly.
It will deal with issues including how to deal with
automatic stop loss orders, and the difference between when
banks are making markets themselves and when they are acting as
agents for clients, Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor
Guy Debelle told a briefing at the Bank of England.
Six codes of conduct currently in force will be scrapped in
favour of the first global code whose scope will go beyond
traders to include asset managers and trading platforms, a
reflection of how the market is rapidly evolving.
This would go beyond the global preamble central bankers
drew up last year to attach to existing codes.
"We are not trying to reinvent the wheel in this code, but
build on what's there," Debelle said.
"There clearly needs to be a significant rebuilding of
confidence in the way this market functions," added Debelle, who
heads the BIS's markets committee.
Local "annexes" are envisioned to reflect specific national
markets in some cases.
"The idea is this code will continue to evolve," Debelle
said.
The allegations and fines so far have focused on traders at
banks who sell their services to hedge funds and other market
participants. Many in the market say this unfairly focused
regulatory attention purely on the sell-side rather than
customers as well.
New York Federal Reserve official Simon Potter stressed the
code aimed to provide guidance to all parts of the market,
including central banks, that are key players.
The officials said the code would need to keep pace with a
market whose structure has shifted towards high-speed, computer
driven trading from the traditional transactions between banks
over the telephone.
"This is an entirely different market than it was five or
six years ago, when (bank) dealers were the only ones making
prices," said David Pluth, chief executive of CLS, which
processes almost all spot forex trades.
Debelle said the biggest challenge was to devise ways of
making banks and other participants stick to the new code.
Critics have said the measures taken by regulators to date
fail to go far enough in changing the structure of the forex
market and the culture on trading floors that led to the
scandals.
The code won't have the status of formal, binding regulation
and it will be up to governments how it could be enforced.
Britain has already made rigging of currency and other
market benchmarks a criminal offence, and the European Union is
also bringing in tougher punishments for market manipulation.
(Editing by Mark Potter)