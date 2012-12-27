NEW YORK Dec 27 The euro turned negative
against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, hitting New York session
lows, after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said the U.S.
economy seemed to be heading over the "fiscal cliff" of tax
hikes and spending cuts.
Reid made his comments on Thursday in a Senate floor speech
at the opening of a post-Christmas session. He added that time
was running out ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline to avoid the "fiscal
cliff".
The euro touched New York lows of $1.3214 following
Reid's comments. It last stood at $1.3215, flat to slightly
lower on the day.
The euro tends to benefit when U.S. budget negotiations run
smoothly, but when there are snags, investor flows go into the
safe-haven and highly-liquid dollar.