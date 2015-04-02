By Anirban Nag
| LONDON, April 2
LONDON, April 2 The euro's share in global
foreign exchange reserves has fallen to its lowest in more than
a decade, a trend that is likely to pick up in coming months and
hold down the currency's value.
Data from the International Monetary Fund this week showed
the euro's reserve share fell to 22.2 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2014, from 22.6 percent in the third. The dollar's
share rose to 62.9 percent from 62.4 percent.
While most of the drop reflects a 4 percent fall in the
value of the euro during the fourth quarter, the drop in its
reserve share was much less than the fall in its value, implying
reserve managers were only just beginning a gradual shift away.
Analysts expect that trimming of euro reserves to accelerate
in the coming quarters. Deutsche sees the euro share at just
over 20 percent in the first quarter of 2015, while JPMorgan
estimates a drop to 19.8 percent.
Deutsche strategist George Saravelos said Middle Eastern
central banks, with $1 trillion in currency reserves and $2.5
trillion in sovereign wealth holdings, and the Chinese central
bank, with $3.84 trillion, were particularly likely to lighten
their euro holdings.
These countries have been the biggest buyers of the euro in
the past 15 years. Now lower oil revenues mean Middle Eastern
states will need to fund fiscal deficits from their reserves.
China, too, is drawing down on its reserves, the world's
biggest.
"It is precisely these holders that have the largest ongoing
potential to sell euros," Saravelos said.
At its peak in 2009, the euro's share of global reserves hit
28 percent, having climbed from a low of 17.8 percent in 1999.
During that period the euro gained over 60 percent against the
dollar.
Even at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011/12,
reserve managers sought the euro and diversified out of the
dollar as the Federal Reserve pumped out money to reflate the
economy.
PASSIVE SHIFT AWAY
Now the European Central Bank has unleashed a 1 trillion
euro asset purchase programme, while the Fed is likely to
tighten policy in coming months, boosting the dollar.
The euro lost 4 percent against the dollar in the
last quarter of 2014. That is partly to blame for the drop in
the share of euros in global reserves in the fourth quarter of
2014, analysts said.
"The fact that their share among allocated reserves fell
does not only reflect a valuation effect due to euro
depreciation," said Commerzbank strategist Ulrich Leuchtmann.
"It also shows that central bank reserve managers now are
satisfied with a smaller euro share."
Central banks are key players in the $5-trillion a day
currency market and tend to conduct their business discreetly so
as to minimise market volatility. They rarely change the mix of
reserves they hold, which are mainly used to match their
liabilities.
Since the global financial crisis, with the most liquid
currencies like the dollar offering very little in returns given
official rates stuck near zero, a few reserve managers have
diversified into higher-yielding currencies.
However, with the dollar rising and U.S. yields moving
higher, many are shifting back, mostly at the expense of the
euro and, to a degree, the Australian and Canadian dollars.
That quiet shift in reserve allocation coincides with a
debate about whether China's yuan should be included in the
IMF's basket of global currencies, just like the dollar, the
euro, the yen, sterling and the Swiss franc
.
But for Willem Buiter, chief economist at Citi, "the dollar
is the only real reserve currency out there. The euro has come
up short and the yuan is still in the waiting room."
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)