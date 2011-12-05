LONDON Dec 5 The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on Monday warned retail investors against using unauthorised firms offering foreign exchange investments and flagged risks involved with currency trading.

ESMA said there was evidence in a few European Union countries that some retail investors have suffered substantial losses in this market.

"As for any investment in complex or volatile products, investing in the foreign exchange market is not for the unwary or risk-averse investor," the pan-European Union watchdog said in a statement.

It added that investors should be aware of the main risks, especially excessive volatility and extent of leverage they can undertake.

ESMA was launched in January and has powers to issue warnings and ban products as part of a consumer protection mandate it was given by EU policymakers in a bid to restore investor confidence that was dented by the financial crisis.

It is also looking to protect retail investors in other areas such as exchange-traded-funds (ETFs).

Retail FX has grown over the last decade as brokers allowed individual investors to take highly leveraged positions previously only accessible to institutional investors.

Market participants estimate it now makes up 8-10 percent of the daily spot forex turnover or $125-150 billion per day with Japanese retail investors said to be the most active.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a global forum for central banks, says retail investors are attracted to FX trading due to long hours, deeper market liquidity, low transaction costs and the ability to generate leverage.

Their growth has been mostly unregulated until recently when regulators moved to tighten rules. Still, critics say regulations in the euro zone are relatively lax.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp proposed retail customers executing trades through a broker should post a 2 percent margin on major currency pairs and 5 percent on less liquid pairs. In Japan too, regulators have tightened the leverage requirement on retail FX trades.

Some of the retail aggregators in the forex market include New York headquartered FXCM,, European based Saxo Bank and IG Markets, and Japanese based Gaitame.com.