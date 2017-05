NEW YORK, March 12 The dollar extended its decline in early U.S. trading on Thursday as a surprise drop in U.S. retail sales in February reduced expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this summer.

An index on the value of the greenback against a basket of currencies was last down 1 percent at 98.804. It hit a 12-year high in overnight trading at 100.060. (Reporting by Richard Leong)