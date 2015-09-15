NEW YORK, Sept 15 The dollar pared losses
against the yen and euro on Tuesday as in-line growth in
domestic retail sales in August signaled solid consumer spending
in the third quarter, which might help sway the U.S. Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates on Thursday.
The U.S. Commerce Department said retail sales, excluding
cars, gasoline, building materials and food services, rose 0.4
percent last month following an upwardly adjusted 0.6 percent
increase in July. This gauge on sales of core retail goods and
services tracks closely with consumer spending component of the
gross domestic product.
The dollar was last down 0.3 percent at 119.81 yen,
while the euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.1300.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)