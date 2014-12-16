NEW YORK Dec 16 Russia's rouble traded on two
separate foreign exchange trading platforms on Tuesday despite
extreme volatility in the currency.
EBS, owned by London-based broker and Gain Capital said it
is business as usual in terms of rouble trading. The ICAP
subsidiary has been a major provider of liquidity for the rouble
the last few years.
In the case of Gain, the company said it increased the
margin requirement for trading in the U.S. dollar/rouble to 20
percent from 2 percent. This means that customers who want to
deal in the currency pair should deposit at least 20 percent of
the total funds required for the trade.
The rouble fell by up to 25 percent on Tuesday
despite Moscow raising official interest rates to 17 percent
from 11.5 percent overnight, prompting speculation there would
be moves to halt a further exodus of capital.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)