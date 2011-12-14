* Touches an all-time low of 54/dollar
* Higher-than-expected inflation adds pressure
* May hit 56 by end-Dec, says Development Credit Bank
By Aditya Phatak and Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Dec 14 The Indian rupee hit yet
another record low on Wednesday as worse-than-expected inflation
data and the U.S. Fed's decision to hold back on new stimulus
steps heightened fears that capital outflows from emerging
economies such as India could accelerate.
The rupee closed at 53.71/72 to the dollar after
briefly hitting an all-time low of 54, which represented a drop
of 3.7 percent from its close last Friday.
"We have to prepare ourselves for possibly new lows on the
rupee every day," said Naveen Raghuvanshi, associate
vice-president of currency trading at the Development Credit
Bank.
"You name a negative and it is there for the rupee," he
said. "We could see 56 by end of this month."
While some traders said the Reserve Bank of India may step
into the market, any intervention would likely have little long
term impact given India's relatively limited foreign exchange
reserves and the host of negative factors lining up against the
currency.(For an analysis, click )
India's wholesale prices rose 9.11 percent in November,
leaving inflation stubbornly high and suggesting the central
bank would hold rates steady at its review on Friday even as
worries grow over the health of the economy.
C. Rangarajan, chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic
Advisory Council, said India could do little to check the fall
in the rupee, which is also being buffeted by external factors.
The euro slipped versus the dollar on Wednesday after Italy
paid a euro-era record yield of 6.47 percent to sell five-year
debt, adding to concerns that an EU summit last week had made
little progress in tackling the region's debt crisis.
Sailesh K. Jha, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska
Enskilda Banken, said the rupee was vulnerable because of large
external debt payments of about $20 billion due in the first
half of 2012 and because importers were not effectively hedged.
"We anticipate continued net outflows from the equity market
into first half of 2012 as the uncertainty on the outlook for
India growth, inflation and macroeconomic policies lingers,"
Singapore-based Jha said.
The rupee, Asia's worst performing currency this year, could
slip to 55 to the dollar by the end of December and head to 57
in the first quarter of 2012, he said.
However, the currency will probably rise modestly by the end
of next year, a Reuters poll showed.
At Wednesday's close the rupee is down about 18.3
percent from its 2011 high in July .
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward
contracts were quoted at 54.17, indicating a short-term
negative outlook for the onshore spot rate.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium
was at 34.25 points, up from 33 on Tuesday.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX, and the United Stock Exchange were about
53.92 above the spot rate.
The main stock index closed down 0.76 percent after
a choppy session as the higher-than-expected inflation figure
dampened hopes of any immediate monetary policy easing.
While the central bank is widely expected to keep rates on
hold at its review on Friday, economists expect it to accelerate
monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen in Asia's
third-largest economy.
