* Rupee seen weakening to 64.25 per dlr in 12 months
* Current account woes, Fed's tapering to weigh on the
currency
By Rahul Karunakar
BANGALORE, Oct 3 The Indian rupee's recovery
against the dollar last month will not last, according to
foreign exchange strategists polled by Reuters, who see the
parlous state of the country's finances undermining the currency
with U.S. monetary stimulus about to be cut back.
The rupee gained 5 percent last month, snapping a four-month
losing streak and showing its biggest monthly gain since
September 2012, helped largely by the Federal Reserve's surprise
decision to continue with its bond purchases.
However, the consensus forecast from 25 strategists was that
the rupee would be around 63.00 to the dollar by the
end of October, 64.00 in six months and 64.25 by September next
year.
The predictions for the distant months are not far from last
month's poll but suggest a slight weakening from Tuesday's close
of 62.45 per dollar.
"In the near term, the rupee may trade in a range before
another bout of dollar-buying emerges as the Fed eventually
starts to withdraw its stimulus," said Shivom Chakravarty, an
economist at HDFC bank.
The rupee's gain last month came after a decline stretching
over four months, with the currency losing as much as 20 percent
at one stage and hitting a series of record lows.
From the beginning of May after the U.S. Fed said it would
begin reducing its stimulus to the economy, foreign investors
sold off assets in emerging markets from India to Brazil to
South Africa.
India's high current account deficit has made it especially
vulnerable to a surge in capital outflows from emerging markets
and that is expected to weigh on the rupee in the coming year.
"Current account deficit countries like Indonesia and India
will be the most vulnerable," said Khoon Goh, a currency analyst
at ANZ in Singapore.
Analysts now expect the Fed to start reducing its $85
billion monthly purchase of bonds in December, according to a
separate Reuters poll.
Latest data showed India's current account deficit widened
less than expected in the quarter to June but its fiscal gap
rose sharply in the current fiscal year.
The high fiscal deficit raises concerns about the
government's ability to trim its subsidy spending ahead of
elections slated for early next year, increasing the risk that
it will miss its budget-deficit target.
(Polling by Hari Kishan; Editing by Alan Raybould)