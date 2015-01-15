LONDON Jan 15 Denmark's Saxo Bank, one of the
biggest players in retail foreign exchange trading, will
potentially set different rates for transactions conducted after
the Swiss National Bank's shock removal of its 3-1/2 year old
cap on the franc.
Saxo, an unlisted and privately controlled company, said in
a statement it had filled client orders in an "extremely
illiquid market" around the shock move on Thursday, already seen
as having generated potentially huge losses for some investors.
"Once we are better able to establish the market liquidity,
all executed fills will be revisited and amended to more
accurate levels," Saxo Bank said in a statement. "This may
result in a worse execution rate than the originally filled
level."
Another player in the retail space, London-based interdealer
broker IG Group, said many clients were able to close out their
Swiss franc positions with IG more swiftly than the broker
itself managed to close out its hedged positions on the currency
in the forex markets. It forecast it would take a hit of around
30 million pounds.
In what some traders termed "carnage" in the market, hedge
funds in particular were seen as having suffered huge losses. On
the main system for trading between the major banks, EBS, one
miss-hit saw the euro quoted at 0.0015 francs, having spent the
last few years ranging between 1.20 and 1.21 francs.
Currency trading platform Forex.com, the trading arm of Gain
Capital, also briefly suspended trading in Swiss francs on
Thursday due to a surge in the currency's volatility.
IG shares ended 4.4 percent lower at the London Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, Eric Burroughs and Patrick Graham;
Editing by Susan Fenton)