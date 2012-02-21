* Norwegian crown rises to 9-year high against euro

* Swedish crown also buoyed by sound finances

* Small bond markets limit chance of intervention, big gains

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Feb 21 Investors seeking shelter from the euro zone debt crisis have driven the Norwegian and Swedish crowns higher as other currencies once viewed as safe havens rapidly lose their appeal.

The strength of the two crowns, which are backed by top-notch credit ratings, solid public finances and current account surpluses, has so far drawn muted expressions of official discomfort unlike the Swiss and Japanese authorities' aggressive action to curb the franc and yen.

In fact, say analysts, the small size of the Scandinavian bond markets are a hurdle to further big gains in the Norwegian and Swedish crowns and indeed could see their strength drain away quickly, leaving little reason for intervention.

But for now the Norwegian crown trades near a nine-year high against the euro while the Swedish currency stands close to a 10-month peak struck in mid-January.

"For investors seeking safety from the debt crisis these countries are AAA-rated with low levels of indebtness and offer sound financial stability," said Carl Hammer, chief currency strategist, at SEB Merchant Banking, Stockholm.

"But because their debt markets are small, liquidity is an issue and many euro zone reserve managers do not look at them. So their currencies will not gain to the full extent."

Demand for the two crowns picked up after the Swiss National Bank put a cap on the Swiss franc's exchange rate against the euro last September and discouraged safe-haven inflows that had pushed the currency to record highs.

Some of those flows turned to British government bonds, helping sterling, but after rating agency Moody's said last week it might cut the UK's triple-A ratings, Scandinavian currencies were left as the main beneficiaries in the near term.

Norway and Sweden are small, open economies that rely on exports. So stronger currencies will hurt growth and could lead to deflation, which policymakers seek to avoid.

This was the threat Switzerland and Japan have fought in recent months by intervention which has caught speculators napping and left them nursing losses.

By contrast, the Norwegian and Swedish central banks have room to ease monetary policy to support growth rather than intervene, analysts say, and in any case there has been no sign of deflation.

Sweden's Riksbank is rarely seen in the currency market while Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, has not intervened in the market since 1999.

"In our view we are unlikely to see more than verbal interventions (from Norges Bank) - and consider the probability of those low as well - which will only have a short-term effect on the Norwegian currency," said Commerzbank analyst Antje Praefcke.

SOLID FUNDAMENTALS

Sound public finances in Norway and Sweden have meant little need to borrow and issue bonds, limiting opportunities for investors. Figures from the OECD think-tank showed Norway's outstanding central government debt at the end of 2010 was $111.5 billion while Sweden's was $171.6 billion. Both were dwarfed by the $2.1 trillion outstanding for the UK.

Similarly, the Norwegian crown accounted for just 1.3 percent of global foreign exchange turnover, while the Swedish crown made up around 2.2 percent. That compared with 85 percent for the U.S. dollar.

This limited liquidity means swings in the two crowns can be fast and furious, with investors vulnerable to huge losses as they struggle to close their positions.

Between the Nokkie and Stokkie, as they are known in currency markets, investors have shown a preference for the former partly because non-EU member Norway is a huge exporter of oil and because many are wary of Sweden's close trade and financial links to the euro zone.

Swedish exports account for around 50 percent of gross domestic product with the bulk heading to the euro zone. Norway, on the other hand, is a global oil and commodity exporter, so this week's rise in oil prices translates into more revenues.

"Right now the Norwegian crown has momentum on its side and if oil prices continue to rise, it could be headed higher," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea, Copenhagen.

"Its gains against the Swedish crown are also helping as investors like Norway's solid fundamentals more, but if global stocks get hit, then it will come under pressure."