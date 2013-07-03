NEW YORK, July 3 The dollar extended losses
against the yen on Wednesday after a report showed the U.S.
services sector in June grew at its slowest pace in more than
three years.
The Institute for Supply Management said its services index
fell to 52.2 last month from 53.7 in May, short of economists'
forecasts for a gain to 54. While a reading above 50 indicates
expansion in the sector, June's decline brought growth to its
lowest level since February 2010.
The dollar fell further against the yen to 99.54 yen,
down 1.1 percent, from 99.70 just before. The euro also gained
slightly to trade little changed at $1.2982 from $1.2969
before the data's release.