NEW YORK, Sept 29 The dollar index pared its earlier decline early Monday after data on U.S. spending and income in August supported the view of steady domestic economic growth and modest inflation.

The U.S. Commerce Department said consumer spending rose 0.5 percent in August after being unchanged the previous month. Last month's growth was above the median forecast in a Reuters poll of a 0.4 percent gain.

The gauge on the greenback's value against a basket of six currencies was down 0.05 percent at 85.595. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)