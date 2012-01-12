LONDON Jan 12 Sterling was little changed on Thursday after the Bank of England left interest rates on hold and opted not to increase its quantitative easing target, as the market had expected.

Sterling edged up to a session high of $1.5358 versus the dollar, having traded at around $1.5350 before the decision, pulling away from an earlier three-month low of $1.5279.

Most commentators expect the BoE may raise its QE target in February. The BoE said the scale of its QE programme will be kept under review and that it expects the announced programme to take until early February to complete.

