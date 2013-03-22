Japan's Nikkei snaps 4-day losing run on upbeat data, weaker yen
TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing run, lifted by upbeat domestic data and a weaker yen.
NEW YORK, March 22 The British pound dropped half a cent in early afternoon trading on Friday after ratings agency Fitch placed the United Kingdom on rating watch negative.
Sterling slid to $1.5189 from $1.5241 after the news, before rebounding to last trade at $1.5212, still up 0.3 percent on the day.
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority