* Sterling stays near 4-week high vs euro

* Euro vulnerable before EU summit

* Strong UK retail sales offset by worries about more QE

By Michelle Chen

LONDON, June 27 Sterling hovered near a four-week high against the euro on Wednesday, with investors skeptical any concrete measures would be announced at this week's European Union summit and sought alternatives to the vulnerable common currency.

The pound also brushed aside a surprisingly strong retail sales survey as market players were wary of taking positions before the two-day summit which begins on Thursday.

Analysts said the survey would not dent investors' preoccupation with the potential for more monetary easing in the UK, as hinted by BoE governor Mervyn King on Tuesday.

"The lesser economic data from the UK have been discounted at present because they are unlikely to change the BoE's view," said Alex Lawson, a senior broker at Moneycorp.

"The EU summit is coming out tomorrow and Friday and there are more important things on their minds."

The euro was up 0.1 percent against the pound at 79.97 pence, almost unchanged from just before the retail sales survey. It stayed close to Tuesday's four-week low of 79.85 pence.

The EU summit is likely to discuss proposals for a banking union and the idea of joint bond issuance.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday all but ruled out common euro zone bonds - seen by some economists as key to secure the future of the euro - saying Europe would not share total debt liability in her lifetime.

Most analysts expect the euro to drop further towards the 3-1/2 year low of 79.50 hit last month, with the pound benefiting as investors shun the common currency.

Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro, said he expected the euro to drop below 75 pence in the second half of this year.

Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.5621. It stayed in a range below the mid-June high of $1.5781 and above last week's low of $1.5539.

QE PROSPECTS

British retail sales rose at their fastest pace in 1-1/2 years in June as Britons splashed out for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed on Wednesday.

BoE Governor Mervyn King said on Tuesday that Britain's economic outlook had worsened markedly due to a deepening euro zone crisis, reinforcing expectations that policymakers will opt to expand asset purchases, possibly as soon as July.

With the market focused on events in the euro zone, the pound has so far largely shrugged off the prospect of more QE. However, some analysts warned it could become vulnerable in the coming weeks against currencies other than the euro, given concerns about the UK economy's close ties to the currency bloc.

"The close financial and real economy links between the UK and the euro zone suggest that further escalation of the debt crisis and even a potential break-up of the currency bloc will fuel investor demand for safe-haven currencies like the dollar and the yen rather than sterling," Citi analyst Valentin Marinov said in a note to clients. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)