* ECB policymaker comments, Galicia elections buoy euro
* Focus to switch to Q3 GDP data, Mervyn King speech
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, Oct 22 Sterling slipped to a 5-1/2-month
low against the euro on Monday as the single currency rallied
broadly after a victory for Spain's prime minister in a regional
election.
But the pound firmed against the dollar as investors looked
to preliminary growth data due on Thursday that may point to a
solid UK economic recovery.
The euro rose to 81.65 pence, its strongest
level since early May. Support for the single currency was seen
around the 200-day moving average at 81.10 pence.
" Markets will be pleased the ruling party held on to Galicia
but what we are really waiting for is when the Spanish central
government will apply for some form of help," said Daragh Maher,
currency strategist at HSBC, who forecast the euro would reach
84.00 pence by year-end.
"If that were announced then for certain euro/sterling will
spike suitably higher."
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy won backing on Sunday
in elections in his home region of Galicia, a boost for his
austerity-focused government that removed a potential obstacle
to him asking for a bailout.
Expectations that Spain will apply for financial aid,
prompting the ECB to start buying its bonds, have helped support
the euro in recent weeks, although uncertainty over the timing
of such a move has limited the gains.
Comments from European Central Bank policymaker Joerg
Asmussen that the bank would do everything possible to show the
euro is irreversible also boosted the single
currency.
The euro's broad climb helped other perceived riskier
currencies, including sterling, rally against the dollar.
The pound rose 0.2 percent to $1.6027 , staying
below last week's peak of $1.6178. Market analysts at Alpari
said in a note there was near-term resistance at Friday's high
of $1.6066 and beyond that at $1.61.
KING'S SPEECH
Market players turned their attention to Thursday's UK GDP
data, forecast to show the economy recovered to grow by 0.6
percent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter after three
quarters of contraction.
If the figures show a solid UK recovery this would lift the
pound.
Strategists said sterling could be muted ahead of the
numbers and take direction from developments in the euro zone,
although investors will also have one eye on a speech by Bank of
England Governor Mervyn King on Tuesday.
Traders will be looking to see whether King gives any clues
on the possibility of further monetary stimulus next month.
"We think people have noted a more hawkish stance of the
(BoE's) Monetary Policy Committee in recent minutes, so we could
see Mervyn King at tomorrow's speech carry a more dovish
element," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.
Better-than-expected public sector borrowing and jobs data
last week dampened expectations that the BoE will embark on a
further round of asset purchases, or quantitative easing (QE),
in November.
QE is generally seen as negative for a currency as it
increases its supply.