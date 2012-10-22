* ECB policymaker comments, Galicia elections buoy euro

* Focus to switch to Q3 GDP data, Mervyn King speech

By Philip Baillie

LONDON, Oct 22 Sterling slipped to a 5-1/2-month low against the euro on Monday as the single currency rallied broadly after a victory for Spain's prime minister in a regional election.

But the pound firmed against the dollar as investors looked to preliminary growth data due on Thursday that may point to a solid UK economic recovery.

The euro rose to 81.65 pence, its strongest level since early May. Support for the single currency was seen around the 200-day moving average at 81.10 pence.

" Markets will be pleased the ruling party held on to Galicia but what we are really waiting for is when the Spanish central government will apply for some form of help," said Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC, who forecast the euro would reach 84.00 pence by year-end.

"If that were announced then for certain euro/sterling will spike suitably higher."

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy won backing on Sunday in elections in his home region of Galicia, a boost for his austerity-focused government that removed a potential obstacle to him asking for a bailout.

Expectations that Spain will apply for financial aid, prompting the ECB to start buying its bonds, have helped support the euro in recent weeks, although uncertainty over the timing of such a move has limited the gains.

Comments from European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen that the bank would do everything possible to show the euro is irreversible also boosted the single currency.

The euro's broad climb helped other perceived riskier currencies, including sterling, rally against the dollar.

The pound rose 0.2 percent to $1.6027 , staying below last week's peak of $1.6178. Market analysts at Alpari said in a note there was near-term resistance at Friday's high of $1.6066 and beyond that at $1.61.

KING'S SPEECH

Market players turned their attention to Thursday's UK GDP data, forecast to show the economy recovered to grow by 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter after three quarters of contraction.

If the figures show a solid UK recovery this would lift the pound.

Strategists said sterling could be muted ahead of the numbers and take direction from developments in the euro zone, although investors will also have one eye on a speech by Bank of England Governor Mervyn King on Tuesday.

Traders will be looking to see whether King gives any clues on the possibility of further monetary stimulus next month.

"We think people have noted a more hawkish stance of the (BoE's) Monetary Policy Committee in recent minutes, so we could see Mervyn King at tomorrow's speech carry a more dovish element," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

Better-than-expected public sector borrowing and jobs data last week dampened expectations that the BoE will embark on a further round of asset purchases, or quantitative easing (QE), in November.

QE is generally seen as negative for a currency as it increases its supply.