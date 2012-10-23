* Sterling falls against dollar, tracks euro/dollar dip
* BoE's King to speak Tuesday; Q3 GDP data due Thursday
* Focus on whether BoE will opt for more QE
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Oct 23 Sterling hit a six-week low
versus the dollar on Tuesday, tracking a weaker euro as weaker
stocks and rising Spanish bond yields curbed demand for
perceived riskier currencies.
Strategists said falls in the pound were likely to be
limited ahead of third quarter UK gross domestic product numbers
on Thursday, expected to show the economy grew 0.6 percent after
three consecutive quarters of contraction.
Sterling fell 0.5 percent against the dollar to
$1.5938, its lowest level since Sept. 7, and pulling away from
last week's peak of $1.6178. It was last down 0.4 percent at
$1.5949.
The pound extended losses as falls in U.S. stock futures
and European equity markets prompted investors to
reach for the safety of the highly liquid U.S. dollar.
"It's a dollar move. We still are in a technical uptrend in
cable (sterling/dollar)," said Kathleen Brooks, research
director at Forex.com.
"I still think it is going to be picked up on dips,
especially if we get a positive surprise on GDP numbers."
Technical charts showed support for sterling around the
100-week moving average at $1.5929, and market players reported
bids just above that level.
KING IN FOCUS
Traders will also keep an eye on a speech by Bank of England
Governor Mervyn King after the market close on Tuesday for any
hints on whether the bank will opt for further monetary stimulus
next month to boost the economy, which would likely be negative
for the pound.
"There is the uncertainty about what King may say later,"
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC. "People might
prefer to go home slightly short of sterling for fear of seeing
some relatively dovish comments from the governor."
Despite a run of better-than-expected data last week, the UK
economy is still seen as vulnerable to lacklustre global growth
and the effects of the euro zone debt crisis.
The euro lost ground against sterling, falling 0.3 percent
to 81.30 pence. It retreated from a 5-1/2 month high
of 81.65 pence hit on Monday.
Uncertainty over when Spain will seek a bailout and a
downgrade by ratings agency Moody's of five Spanish regions also
weighed on the single currency.
Stretch said the euro could be vulnerable to concerns about
slowing global growth, with investors focused on European and
Chinese PMI data and a German Ifo survey on Wednesday to gauge
the health of the global economy.