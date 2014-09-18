SYDNEY, Sept 19 Sterling surged in early Asian
trading on Friday after an opinion poll carried out on the day
of the referendum showed opponents to Scottish independence had
a widening lead on the day of the vote, though it was not a true
exit poll.
Markets have increasingly wagered that the "No" camp would
win and quickly took sterling to a two-year peak on the euro and
a two-week high against the U.S. dollar.
Shortly after voting booths closed at 2100 GMT, YouGov
reported support for Scottish independence amounted to 46
percent of the electorate with 54 percent wanting to stay in the
United Kingdom. YouGov contacted Scots it had previously
canvassed in recent days and its survey is not akin to a full
exit poll.
Just under two weeks ago, it produced a poll that briefly
put the independence campaign ahead, sending shockwaves through
the British establishment.
The pound climbed half a U.S. cent to $1.6445, a
marked turnaround from a 10-month low of $1.6051 touched just
last week.
The euro fell to 78.45 pence from around 78.78
just before the opinion poll hit dealing screens.
Laurence Janta-Lipinski, YouGov's research manager, said the
organisation's last poll had picked up a "small but significant
late swing from Yes to No on polling day".
"This YouGov poll indicates the union has prevailed - it
certainly looks more comfortable than it did 10 days ago,"
Janta-Lipinski told Reuters. "It look like the union will remain
intact for the time being."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by G Crosse)