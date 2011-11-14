LONDON Nov 14 Sterling fell 1 percent versus the dollar on Monday, tracking a slide in the euro versus the safe haven greenback, as higher Italian and Spanish bond yields fuelled concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and prompted investors to sell perceived riskier currencies.

The pound fell to a session low of $1.5908, after breaking through stops cited below trendline support at $1.5920.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)