LONDON Feb 1 Sterling rose to a 2-1/2 month high against the dollar on Tuesday, bolstered by better-than-expected UK manufacturing PMI data and steady buying by exporters and an Asian central bank, traders said.

Sterling rose past a reported option barrier at $1.5800 to rise to $1.5829, triggering stops on the way higher. The British pound was last up 0.4 percent on the day at $1.5822. The euro was up 0.25 percent at 83.16 pence.