LONDON Dec 6 Sterling hit the day's low against the dollar on Tuesday after S&P warned that bonds issued by the euro zone bailout fund may lose their AAA rating, prompting investors to sell currencies perceived to be higher risk in favour of the safe-haven dollar.

The pound fell more than 0.3 percent on the day to $1.5590 after S&P put its AAA rating of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) under "negative" watch.

(Reporting by London Forex Team)