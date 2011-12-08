LONDON Dec 8 The euro fell to a one-month low against sterling on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB did not consider cutting rates further and the decision to ease was not unanimous.

The euro fell around 0.35 percent on the day to 85.02 pence, its weakest since early November. More falls would see it target the Nov. 10 low of 84.86 pence. (Reporting by London Forex Team)