LONDON Jan 23 Sterling rose to a two-week high against a weak U.S. dollar on Monday, supported by steady buying by a UK clearer and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for some years to come. Sterling reversed losses to last trade flat on the day at $1.5576, having risen to $1.5584, its highest level since Jan. 5. Near term resistance is at its 55-day moving average of $1.5596.