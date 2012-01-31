UPDATE 11-Britain's pound sinks, lifting shares, after election shock
* To see a Reuters interactive graphic on the election polls and results, click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2q7tC48 (Adds quotes, updates prices)
LONDON Jan 31 Sterling rose to a two-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, tracking gains in the euro on hopes Greece could reach a deal with its creditors and avoid a disorderly default.
Sterling rose to $1.5776, its strongest since the end of November, after it surpassed reported offers at $1.5770, traders said. They also cited month-end dollar selling which weighed broadly on the U.S. currency. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)
* To see a Reuters interactive graphic on the election polls and results, click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2q7tC48 (Adds quotes, updates prices)
LONDON, June 8 Sterling slipped against the dollar on Thursday while market bets on how volatile the currency will be over the next 24 hours touched their highest in a year, as Britain voted in a national election that some polls have suggested is too close to call.