LONDON Feb 17 Sterling rose against the dollar and euro and gilt futures fell on Friday after much stronger-than-expected UK retail sales data added to hopes the country's economic recovery was picking up.

Sterling jumped to a session high of $1.5858 from around $1.5822 before the data. The euro dropped to a session low of 82.88 pence against the pound.

March gilt futures extended losses by more almost 20 ticks to hit a session low of 115.19 after the data, down 58 ticks on the day, having traded at 115.37, down 40 ticks, beforehand.

