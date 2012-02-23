LONDON Feb 23 Sterling hit a 10-week low against a basket of currencies on Thursday driven mainly by losses against the euro as the pound was hurt by Bank of England minutes from the previous day that showed some policymakers voted for more asset purchases.

Trade-weighted sterling fell to 80.3 according to Bank of England data, its lowest level since Dec. 12. The euro was trading near a 10-week high against the pound of 84.66 pence.. (RM:nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)