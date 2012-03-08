UPDATE 11-Britain's pound sinks, lifting shares, after election shock
* To see a Reuters interactive graphic on the election polls and results, click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2q7tC48 (Adds quotes, updates prices)
LONDON, March 8 Sterling was little changed on Thursday after the Bank of England left interest rates on hold at 0.5 percent and kept its target for quantitative easing, as widely expected.
Sterling traded at $1.5805 against the dollar, up 0.4 percent on the day and supported by hopes Greece will obtain sufficient take-up in its bond swap offer to private creditors.
The euro was at 83.79 pence up 0.3 percent on the day and also little changed following the BoE decision, with traders saying it was propped up by reported earlier buying by German names. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)
* To see a Reuters interactive graphic on the election polls and results, click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2q7tC48 (Adds quotes, updates prices)
LONDON, June 8 Sterling slipped against the dollar on Thursday while market bets on how volatile the currency will be over the next 24 hours touched their highest in a year, as Britain voted in a national election that some polls have suggested is too close to call.