LONDON, March 12 Sterling fell to its lowest in over six weeks versus a strengthening dollar on Monday as last week's better-than-expected U.S. employment data boosted the greenback and as traders targeted stop-loss sell orders in the pound.

Sterling fell to $1.5620, its lowest since Jan. 25, to trade with losses of around 0.3 percent for the day. Traders said stop-losses had been triggered below the February low of $1.5644.