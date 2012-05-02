LONDON May 2 The euro hit a 22-month low versus sterling on Wednesday after UK construction PMI data beat forecasts while the euro zone manufacturing sector contracted further, fuelling safe haven demand for the pound.

The euro fell to 81.18 pence, it's lowest level since June 2010, triggering reported stop loss orders around 81.20 pence. Traders cited more stops around 81.10-15 pence.

UK mortgage approvals also rose unexpectedly in March, adding to demand for sterling.

The pound pared earlier losses against the dollar to rise to $1.6225. The June gilt future cut some of its earlier gains in the wake of the figures to trade up 21 ticks on the day by 0836 GMT. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Sven Egenter)