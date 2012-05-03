UPDATE 1-Sterling sets 2-week high on eve of UK vote on prospect of May win
LONDON May 3 Sterling briefly dipped to session lows on Thursday while gilts edged up after a survey showed British services sector activity grew more slowly than expected in April.
UK services purchasing managers' index fell to 53.3 in April from 55.3 in March, below forecasts for a smaller drop to 54.2.
Sterling fell to the day's low of $1.6159 from around $1.6172 just before the data. It stopped short of reported stop loss sell orders below $1.6150, however, and recovered to trade last at $1.6168, down 0.2 percent on the day.
The euro also touched a high for the day of 81.405 pence after the data before dipping back to 81.30 pence.
Gilt futures edged higher after the data, briefly touching a 17-day high of 116.56, 19 ticks up on the day, but failed to sustain gains.
The FTSE 100 index slipped back from highs but remained 0.4 percent firmer. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv