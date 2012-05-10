UPDATE 1-Sterling sets 2-week high on eve of UK vote on prospect of May win
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates with latest move, adds comment)
LONDON May 10 Sterling rose to a near three-year high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Thursday, boosted by strong gains against the euro as investors fretted political uncertainty in Greece would exacerbate the euro zone debt crisis.
The trade-weighted sterling index rose to 84.1, its highest since August 2009, according to Bank of England data.
The climb came after the euro hit a 3-1/2 year low of 80.01 pence against the pound during the Asian trading session.
