LONDON May 10 Sterling rose versus the dollar and euro and gilts briefly extended losses on Thursday after the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold at 0.5 percent and the quantitaive easing total unchanged at 325 billion pounds.

The pound rose to around $1.6146 versus the dollar from $1.6114 before the announcement, on relief that policymakers were not easing monetary policy further.

The euro fell to 80.05 pence, hovering just above a 3-1/2 year low of 80.01 pence hit earlier in the session.

The June gilt future briefly extended losses by about 30 ticks and last stood 38 ticks down at 117.60, having traded 20 ticks lower at 117.78 immediately before the BoE announcement. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Olesya Dmitracova)