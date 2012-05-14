Sterling in consolidation mode ahead of UK election, "Super Thursday"
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON May 14 Sterling fell to a three-week low against a buoyant U.S. dollar on Monday, as political uncertainty in Greece kept investors away from currencies perceived to be riskier.
Sterling fell to $1.6051 with traders citing stops below $1.6050.
