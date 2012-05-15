LONDON May 15 Sterling fell to its lowest in more than three weeks against the dollar on Tuesday as it corrected some of its recent sharp gains against the euro following earlier better-than-expected German gross domestic product data.

Sterling fell 0.3 percent on the day to $1.6040, with traders saying stop loss sell orders were triggered on the break below $1.6050-60. More stops were expected below $1.6040, though bids were expected towards $1.6000, they said.

The falls came as the euro broke back above 80 pence , recovering from a 3-1/2 year low of 79.635 hit on Monday. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)