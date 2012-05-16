UPDATE 1-Sterling sets 2-week high on eve of UK vote on prospect of May win
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON May 16 Sterling pared losses against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday after data showed UK unemployment dropped unexpectedly.
The pound rose to $1.5986 versus the dollar from $1.5966 before the data was released.
The euro fell against the pound to 79.62 from 79.94 beforehand, having earlier hit a 3-1/2 year low of 79.505 pence.
