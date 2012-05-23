UPDATE 1-Sterling off 12-day high, investors still eye Conservative win
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Rewrites, updates prices)
LONDON May 23 Sterling hit a two-month low against the safe haven dollar on Wednesday as concerns about the euro zone crisis prompted investors to sell riskier currencies, while the possibility of dovish Bank of England minutes also weighed on the pound.
Sterling fell to $1.5712, its lowest level since mid-March, after stop loss sell orders were triggered around $1.5730, traders said.
