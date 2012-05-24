LONDON May 24 Sterling dropped briefly against the dollar on Thursday after data showed the UK economy contracted even more than first estimated in the first quarter, keeping alive chances of more quantitative easing by the Bank of England.

Sterling fell to $1.5648 from around $1.5664 before the data was released and down 0.2 percent on the day. Earlier sterling hit a 2-month low against the dollar of $1.5639 as investors worried about the euro zone debt crisis fled to the safety of the dollar and the yen.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag)