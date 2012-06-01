LONDON, June 1 Sterling fell to a four-and-a-half month low against the dollar on Friday as worries about Spain drove investors towards the safety of the U.S. currency and ahead of a survey that is expected to show UK manufacturing activity contracted in May.

Sterling fell to $1.5341 against the dollar, breaking below the previous day's low of $1.5360 to mark its weakest since mid-January.

Further losses could see it heading towards the early January low of $1.5234.

The UK purchasing managers' index for manufacturing, due at 0828 GMT, is expected to drop to 49.8 in May from 50.5 the previous month, taking it below the 50 mark that separates growth from expansion. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)