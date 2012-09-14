UPDATE 2-Sterling hits 2-1/2 month low vs euro after weak U.S. jobs data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment)
LONDON, Sept 14 The euro rose to a 10-week high against sterling on Friday on improved confidence towards euro zone assets after measures announced by the European Central Bank last week combined with more monetary easing in the United States.
The euro rose 0.15 percent to 80.565 pence, its strongest since early July. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)
