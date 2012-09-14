LONDON, Sept 14 The euro jumped to a three-month high against the British pound on Friday, buoyed by improved sentiment towards euro zone assets and by the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to inject more stimulus into the economy.

The euro rose 0.8 percent to 81.14 pence, its strongest since June 15.

More gains could take the euro towards its 200-day moving average of 81.48 pence and the mid-June peak of 81.63 pence as investors cut previous short positions when they were fleeing the euro into perceived safer alternatives, including sterling. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)