LONDON, Sept 17 Sterling rose to its highest in 4-1/2 months against a weak dollar on Monday, as speculators and investors sold the U.S. currency after the Federal Reserve opted for further monetary stimulus to support the economy.

Sterling rose to $1.6262 up 0.3 percent on the day against the dollar and some said it could rise towards its 2012 high of $1.6304.

Its gains came as the euro hit a four-month high against the dollar of $1.31729 on trading platform EBS.

The dollar was also hurt by disappointing data that showed the Empire State manufacturing index falling more than expected.

