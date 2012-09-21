LONDON, Sept 21 Sterling extended gains on Friday to rise to its highest in nearly 13 months after UK borrowing data was not as bad as feared and as demand for percieved riskier currencies got a lift from talk that Spain may soon request a bailout.

Sterling rose 0.5 percent to $1.6310, rising past reported option barriers at $1.6300 to hit is highest level since late August 2011.

The euro also hit a session high against the dollar of $1.3048, up 0.6 percent on the day.

(reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Jessica Mortimer)