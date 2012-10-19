* Pound hurt by BoE's Miles comments

* BoE's sterling index drops to 3-1/2 month low

* Bad UK borrowing numbers could see pound weaken

LONDON, Oct 19 Sterling hovered near a four-month low against the euro and was subdued against the dollar on Friday, held down by comments from a Bank of England policymaker who suggested more easing was needed in the near term.

The pound could come under more pressure if UK public borrowing numbers at 0830 GMT show the country's fiscal position deteriorating, adding to the risk of it losing its top-notch AAA rating.

Forecasts are for public sector net borrowing (ex-financial sector intervention) at 13.50 billion pounds in September.

"If anyone is wondering why the UK still holds its AAA rating, the borrowing figures today could signal a warning. If it is a higher number then that will have a negative impact for a sterling," said Chris Walker currency strategist at UBS.

Sterling's losses were more pronounced against the single currency. The euro was higher against the pound at 81.44 pence , just below a four-month high of 81.475 pence struck on Thursday. Offers are cited at 81.50 pence with near term support at its 200-day moving average of 81.11 pence.

The pound was flat at $1.6050 with model funds and Asian central banks selling it at higher levels. Sterling has eased from this week's high of $1.6178 in the past two trading sessions despite decent UK economic data.

The pound's losses against the euro dragged sterling's trade-weighted index to a 3-1/2 month low of 83.1, data from the BoE showed.

BoE policymaker, David Miles told the Guardian newspaper the bank needed a more expansionary monetary policy to steady inflation and boost sub-par economic growth.

More quantitative easing is considered bad for the currency as it increases the supply.

Minutes of the last policy meeting released on Wednesday showed the BoE's monetary policy committee was split on whether further stimulus was needed. That pushed the pound higher, but its momentum now seems to be waning, traders said.

Most analysts say the focus will be on the first estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product, which will be released next week for clues on monetary policy.

Expectations have risen that the economy may have staged a reasonable recovery in the third quarter following three consecutive quarters of contraction, after a strong jobs report although doubts remain given weak PMI surveys.