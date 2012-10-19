LONDON Oct 19 Trade-weighted sterling fell to its lowest in more than three months on Friday, weighed down by the pound's losses against the euro, data from the Bank of England showed.

The index fell 0.48 percent to 83.1, its lowest since early July.

The euro hovered near a four-month high against sterling of 81.475 pence with the pound under pressure after BoE policymaker David Miles hinted at more quantitative easing in the near term.

