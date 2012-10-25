LONDON Oct 25 The euro fell to a two-week low against sterling on Thursday as the UK currency gained in the wake of data showing the economy recovered from recession in the third quarter far more than economists had expected.

The euro lost 0.6 percent to hit 80.37 pence, its weakest since Oct. 11.

Traders reported demand to buy the euro on any fall to 80.30 pence. A drop below the Oct. 11 low of 80.23 pence would mark a three-week low. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Nia Williams)